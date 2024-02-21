Medaram devotees injured in accident at Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:55 PM

Bhupalpally: Passengers suffered minor injuries when a speeding truck crashed into an RTC bus near the Medipally suburb forest area on the Kataram-Bhupalpally road on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the bus belonging to Mancherial depot was carrying passengers to Medaram Jatara when a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit it causing minor injuries to passengers.

It is learnt that the truck driver was seriously injured in the accident and has been shifted to the Bhupalpally government hospital for treatment. There were 50 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident