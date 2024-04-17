Truck driver arrested in Hyderabad for reckless driving after viral video surfaces

According to the police, the truck driver Prithviraj, a native of Suryapet had hit an auto rickshaw at Chandrayangutta and for fear of being attacked tried to speed away.
Hyderabad: The IS Sadan police arrested a truck driver for rash and negligent driving that caused injuries to a couple of people. The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which the truck driver is seen speeding on the road while a man is standing on the footstep and asking the driver to stop the vehicle.
According to the police, the truck driver Prithviraj, a native of Suryapet had hit an auto rickshaw at Chandrayangutta and for fear of being attacked tried to speed away.
The auto driver and a few others chased the truck till Champapet where the driver hit a motorcycle and dragged it for a distance of 100 meters.
The bike rider fell on the road and sustained injuries. “The driver later surrendered and was arrested,” said the IS S Sadan police.