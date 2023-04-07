Nirmal: Boy killed, 5 injured as lorry dashes car

The victims were returning to Bhainsa town in Nirmal district from Shirdi in Maharashtra at the time of the mishap.

Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Nirmal: A seven-year-old boy died and five others of a family sustained injuries when a lorry dashed against a car in which they were travelling on the outskirts of Bhainsa town on Friday.

Police said that Aditya succumbed to injuries while being shifted hospital in Nizamabad. Aditya’s mother Kalavathi, family members Sreyank, Rohi, Ramu and car driver Kartheek recieved injuries. All belonged to Pipri colony in Bhainsa town. Condition of Kalavathi is said to be critical. The victims were returning to Bhainsa town in Nirmal district from Shirdi in Maharashtra at the time of the mishap. They were about to reach homes in five minutes.