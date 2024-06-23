Medical contract employees union to protest on July 3

To demand their fair share of salaries, over 2,000 members of the medical contract association will take part in ‘Chalo DME’ and a protest meeting at the Director of Medical Education (DME) office, on July 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:57 PM

To demand their fair share of salaries, over 2,000 members of the medical contract association will take part in ‘Chalo DME’ and a protest meeting at the Director of Medical Education (DME) office, on July 3.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union, consisting of workers engaged in extending sanitation facilities, bed-side patient care and security in government hospitals, are up in arms against the State government for not ensuring care givers their full monthly remuneration.

To demand their fair share of salaries, over 2,000 members of the medical contract association will take part in ‘Chalo DME’ and a protest meeting at the Director of Medical Education (DME) office, on July 3.

The members of the Telangana contract workers association, who met on Sunday to chalk out protest strategies, said that based on the present agreements, each contract employee in a government hospital has to receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,600.

“If we take out the PF component, then each contract employee must be paid Rs. 13,600 per month. However, they are paid only Rs 11,000 and in some government hospitals, they are paid even less i.e. Rs 10,000. It is clear that the hospital managements and third party agencies are colluding and paying less to the contract employee,” president, Telangana Medical Contracts Employees and Workers Union, state president, M Narasimha, said.

Apart from salaries, contract workers in government hospitals are also not allowed to take leaves, as mandated in the labor laws. “According to contract labor laws, it is mandatory for authorities to provide at least 4 days holidays as festival leaves, 4 days as national holidays and 16 earned leaves. However, these rules are seldom implemented. To bring these issues to the attention of authorities, a Chalo DME and protest meeting will be held,” he said.