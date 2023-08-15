Telangana: Last date extended for AYUSH medical officers posts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has extended the last date for receipt of online applications for the recruitment of Medical Officers posts in the AYUSH department from August 22 to September 21.

In July, the MHSRB had invited online applications (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in) from qualified persons to fill-up 156 posts of Medical Officers under State Government’s AYUSH department. Out of the 156 posts, a total of 54 Medical Officers were for Ayurveda, 33 posts for Homeo and the remaining 69 posts will be filled in the Unani wing AYUSH.

Depending in the experience of candidates, the monthly remuneration of the Medical Officers will range from Rs 54,220 to 1,33,630, the notification said.

