Rs 10.65 crore Rythu Bandhu assistance given to podu farmers in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Kothagudem: Rs 10.65 crore Rythu Bandhu assistance has been given to 50, 595 podu farmers, who recently received podu pattas in Kothagudem, informed Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao.

With the distribution of podu pattas the State government has addressed a long pending issue. As podu lands issue was solved permanently steps were being taken to revive and protect the forests in the district, he said.

Kantha Rao hoisted the national flag here on Tuesday as part of Independence Day celebrations and addressed the gathering. He said distribution of podu pattas has brightened up the lives of tribal communities.

With the State government laying emphasis on infrastructure development, doctors at Manugur Area Hospital have performed a knee cap replacement surgery for the first time in the district. Spending Rs 2 crore on a 50-bed maternity ward and operation theatre was being set up at Cherla.

Arogya Mahila Kendras were set up at Penagadapa, Parnasala, Komararam, MP Banjar and Erranguta. So far 9,315 women were treated at the kendras and 14,786 KCR kits have been distributed to women who delivered children at government hospitals, he noted.

Kantha Rao listed out the development achieved by different government departments. He presented mementoes to the cultural troupes. District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G and others were present.