Three women killed in road accident in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:36 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Representational Image

Jagtial: Three women were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Kishanraopet of Velgatur mandal on Sunday.

The accident occured when a speeding car rammed an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction. While the car was moving toward Velgatur from Karimnagar, the autorickshaw was on its way to Dharmaram from Dharmapuri.

A woman aged between 35 to 40 years and two teenage girls who were traveling in autorickshaw died on the spot, while the auto and another woman sustained injuries. The victims were from Dharmapuri.

The police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to hospital.