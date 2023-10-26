Medigadda Barrage Rehabilitation: Mobilisation of men, machinery commences

Eleven of its piers were inspected and the condition of only two of them - pier no 19 and 20 was found to be critical

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:06 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Mobilization of men and machinery commenced on Thursday for construction of a ring-bund covering the sagging part of the Medigadda barrage, according to project officials. A team of engineers tasked with the implementation of the project rehabilitation also reached the site.

As part of the physical examination of the impacted structure taken up by the expert team, eleven of its piers were inspected and the condition of only two of them – pier no 19 and 20 was found to be critical. Both of them had gone down by 0.7 metres to 0.8 meters and it had cascading effect on the adjoining segments of the barrage, Project Engineer-in-chief N Venkateswarlu.

For the last two days, the condition of the two piers was stable without any further deterioration, he added. The rehabilitation work would start after complete dewatering of the raft portion and its further examination of the affected piers. No structural deficiencies were noticed in other stretches of the structure. Water level was being balanced at 1.2 meters above sill level to facilitate the construction of the ring-bund, he said.