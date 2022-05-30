Meet Dr Mohammad Mubasheer Ali founder of True Care Clinics

Dr Mohammad Mubasheer Ali, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FCGP and PG Diploma in Diabetology and Health Sciences has extensive experience in providing healthcare to the community for over 18 years and specific experience in Diabetes health care services for over 10 years.

He is a life member of IMA (Indian medical association), API (Association of Physicians of India), RSSDI (Research Society for the study of Diabetes in India) and ADA (American diabetes association).

Currently, he is the Founder, Consultant General physician, and Diabetologist at True care clinics, Manikonda. He is currently the DGM and leads Clinical Governance for Apollo Tele Health Division, under Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Dr Mubasheer is involved in clinical audits and research, along with his regular clinical and ward work. Dr Mubasheer was instrumental in developing the Diabetes management and COVID 19 protocols for Apollo TeleHealth Services, and triaging for COVID cases. He has contributed to numerous CMEs for Diabetes and COVID-19 and has more than 200 clinical hours of accredited scientific online sessions on Diabetes awareness, Diabetic management, Diabetic complications, and Insulins, both as a speaker and attendee. His clinical research and expert inputs are being regularly featured in all reputed print and electronic media in Hyderabad as well as all over India.

Dr Mubasheer has been honoured with many national and international awards for his esteemed medical services and clinical excellence particularly in the field of Diabetes and for his continuous clinical support during the COVID pandemic. He has been awarded “Best Clinical Practice in times of COVID” by the renowned Dr APJ Abdul kalam health and medical excellence awards for the year 2021, Telangana. Has been honoured with “The Best Diabetologist” by Nationwide awards 2022 under the category below 50 doctors. Has also been honoured with the distinct international healthcare pride awards 2022 in an event in New Delhi as “The Best Diabetologist of the year” by central union ministers Mr Ramdas Athawale, Mr Purushottam Rupala, Mr Fagan Singh Kulaste and Mr John Barla. He is also the winner of the 2022 Global choice award as “Most Competent/proficient & Coveted Diabetologist of the year”

He has also been honoured with a Certificate of appreciation as Corona warrior by Apollo hospitals and Apollo telehealth for his relentless and remarkable health care services during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

He has contributed as the main author to more than 32 original research scientific articles published in acclaimed major national and international journals and has been associated with more than 250 research publications as a co-author in diabetes care and various other medical conditions. He has the distinction of presenting original oral papers and poster presentations at national and international conferences and summits.

His fields of interest include Diabetes care and epidemiology, Diabetic awareness & education, Insulins, Diabetic complications and Telemedicine and Telehealth.

His vision is to bring a huge change in the field of integrated health care setup that involves the amalgamation of technology, machine learning, speciality health care and public-private partnerships. He believes that this can be achieved by a high-level integration and seamless unification of many aspects of healthcare such as health device assistance, telemedicine, speciality diabetes care, artificial intelligence and machine learning along with technological advances in medicine and their clinical use. Being in the industry himself, he understands the intricacies and limitations of healthcare delivery. As he has a better sense of understanding to address these gaps existing in Indian health care infrastructure, he can successfully implement these clinical expert skills and learnings into the gaps for a better accomplished and comprehensive diabetes health care.

Moreover, Dr Mubasheer has the aspiration to explore newer technological avenues that can facilitate and help the healthcare industry such as telemedicine which can fill the much-needed gap in the current scenario where a shortage of resources, shortage of equipment, shortage of manpower like doctors, nurses, paramedical staff etc are impacting the healthcare service delivery in many significant ways. His experience and vision will also be the first critical step toward India’s future pandemic preparedness.