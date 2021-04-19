‘Meet Hour’ addresses video conferencing woes

Conceptualised by city-based techie Shoeb Ahmed, who also serves as its Chief Technical Officer, it is a user-friendly platform that doesn’t require a download or a sign-up from a computer

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: With the world increasingly opting for virtual communication platforms for meetings, conferences and other activities, there has been a massive need and growth in video conferencing apps over the last one year. One such platform is Hyderabad home-brewed platform called Meet Hour, which offers ease of use along with other facilities that are not present in other popular platforms.

Conceptualised by city-based techie Shoeb Ahmed, who also serves as its Chief Technical Officer, it is a user-friendly platform that doesn’t require a download or a sign-up from a computer. “While the platform does require a download on the mobile as of now, computer users can directly access calls,” he explains.

The project, started in March 2020, was completed and released in August 2020 and in the last six months, went through several further developments with various features added to the platform and also giving the option of broadcasting live on YouTube for free.

According to him, it has several benefits over other popular platforms. For instance, there is no time limit on the free calls on this platform. “Zoom and other platforms usually have a 45-minute time limit for free users. Here there is no limit and people can utilise it for hours at a stretch,” says Shoeb adding, “This makes it beneficial for schools and colleges specifically.”

The platform, available on Android and iOS, is also beneficial for budding entrepreneurs as it also includes fundraising options.

Funded and mentored by entrepreneurs Shukoor Ahmed, Rajan Natarajan and Vijay Veerappan, Meet Hour currently has several users in India, Middle East and USA.

The team plan on adding more enhancements, including increasing the limit on number of users at a time. “We have a limit of 50 participants to a meeting at the moment but we have received feedback from our users to increase it to 100. We are currently working on that, in addition to having various language options,” concludes Shoeb.

