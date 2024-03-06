This mall charges Rs. 1000 per hour for “premium parking”

If a photo on social media is to be believed, Bengaluru's UB CITY mall, is charging Rs 1,000 per hour for "premium parking".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 04:30 PM

Finding a spot to park your car in any of India’s metropolitan cities is a tedious task, one might argue and several would agree. But, would you pay Rs. 1000 per hour for hassle-free parking? We’d guess not…

However, if a photo on social media is to be believed, Bengaluru‘s UB CITY mall, is charging Rs 1,000 per hour for “premium parking”. The now viral photograph shows the exorbitant parking charges on a sign board, sparking discussions on social media.

While one user said “premium parking? you get a blue tick on car?” another user took a dig at activists of the Kannada group of Karntaka Rakshana Vedike saying “The signboard is illegal! Where’s Kannada signboard for this Premium Parking? The nation wants to know (sic.)”

This Signboard is Illegal! Where’s Kannada signboard for this Premium Parking? 😡😤 The Nation wants to know @rwstats 🤕 https://t.co/lC2jxLeiBs — Nationalist Mumbaikar 🇮🇳™ (Modi ka Parivar) (@Ayush_Shah_25) March 5, 2024

Commenting on the photograph, an X (formerly Twitter) user asked if the car would get a bath in the premium parking.

“For Jaguar, Ferrari owners, this is chillar… Basically, this is to indirectly reserve the parking slots for premium car owners, and discourage others from taking up space. We should be concerned more about hospitals charging parking fees for OPD visits,” commented a user on the photo, while another user said that this has been the price in the UB CITY mall since long.

“What does that do? Provide parking lots for space ships?,” joked another user.

Premium parking 😏

What does that do? Provide parking lots for space ships? https://t.co/fvamsnqNZn — Vinayak Mohan (@Vinayakmohan) March 5, 2024