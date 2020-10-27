Megha’s once-in-a-lifetime experience

The actor, whose next film is ‘Radhe’ with Salman Khan, says the superstar taught her to enjoy simple things in life

Published: 6:58 pm

After starring in Tamil films such as superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta and Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Telugu movies such as Lie and Chal Mohan Ranga, Megha Akash’s next movie Radhe is with Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Talking about her experience of working with Salman, the southern star says, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience as it was a huge film with huge sets and cast. The one thing I learnt from Salman is that we must enjoy the simple things in life. Even though he is a superstar, there was an innocence that I saw in him on sets. He’s still childlike.”

Megha says that she would love to portray characters with negative shades in the future. “I would also love to take up strong and powerful roles,” says the actor, whose other Telugu projects are Manu Charitra starring Shiva Kandukuri and Raja Raja Chora with Sree Vishnu.

So, was acting always Megha’s choice of profession? “Yes, but I was also into creative writing. In fact, I had interned with an ad agency. It’s something I hope to get to do some day,” she shares.

While the actor is known for her stunning looks, she says that she doesn’t follow any beauty regimen. “Just a pop of red lipstick and an eyeliner does the work for me on a dull day. I love staying in oversized T-shirts and shorts. I give more importance to fitness — I go to the gym, do Pilates and yoga. I feel the best way to look good is to workout and eat home-cooked food,” she suggests.

Megha misses travelling the most amid the pandemic. “I love going to the beach. I miss going on vacations with my family,” she shares.

Top Three

Movie: Jojo Rabbit

Book: Eleven minutes by Paulo Coelho

TV show: Friends and Game of Thrones

