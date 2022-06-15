Mental health vital to crack competitive exams: UPSC ranker to aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Siddipet: Akhil Buddhi, who got 566th rank in the union Public Service Commission examination (UPSC) recently, has called upon the job aspirants to stay mentally healthy, to crack the competitive examinations.

Suggesting them to avoid feeling examination pressure, Akhil, a resident of Kondapak in Siddipet district, observed overcoming pressure must be part of the preparation for the competitive examination.

Asking them to have a schedule for preparing for the examination, Akhil suggested the aspirants must have a schedule that should not be altered until the examination is over. Underlining the importance of revising the already read subject regularly, he said the aspirants should prepare brief notes which should be read regularly to make them master.

The tougher they feel about a topic or subject, Akhil said the aspirants must revise it more and more times. While practicing the mock tests and previous papers, the Civil Service ranker asked the aspirants to identify what kind of mistakes they were doing while writing the mock test. Eventually, he said that they will restrict their mistakes as the days progressess.