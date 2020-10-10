Mentally ill man kills self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly ended life by slitting his neck with a sharp blade at Falaknuma on Saturday afternoon, the police said. According to the police, Rashed Ali (38), a resident of Al Jubail colony in Chandrayangutta, was facing some mental health issues. “He left his house on Friday night and did not return home. On Saturday afternoon, his body was found in the bushes near the Falaknuma railway tracks. His throat was slit using a sharp edged weapon,” said MA Majed, ACP (Falaknuma).

The police, who checked CCTV camera footage, found that Rashed had purchased a blade from a shop and headed towards the isolated place. “We suspect that he cut his own throat. Family members told us that he was undergoing treatment for mental health issues. In December last year too, he had attempted suicide by slitting his wrist with a blade,” the ACP said. The police shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for autopsy and are investigating.

