Merchant held in Asifabad for storing gutkha worth Rs 30 lakh

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A merchant was arrested on charges of illegal storage of prohibited gutkha packets. The Task Force police found the banned item when they conducted raids on his groceries store in Jainoor mandal centre on Saturday. Gutkha packets worth around Rs 30 lakh were recovered from him.

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said that the accused was MD Khaja, a resident of Jainoor mandal headquarters. Khaja was found to stock large quantities of banned gutkha packets in his store when the searches were carried out by the Task Force, following a tip. He was handed over to Jainoor police for taking further action against him.

Task Force Sub-Inspector Sattar, constables Madhu, Tirupati, Ramesh, Vijay, Sanjay and Sampath took part in the operation.

