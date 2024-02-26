Telangana: Task Force police nab two chain snatchers in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 06:32 PM

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh is producing accused in chain-snatching before media in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: The Task Force police nabbed two persons, allegedly involved in multiple chain-snatching and house robbery crimes across Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rangareddy districts, at Kistareddypet in Ameenpur mandal on Monday.

They were accused of three chain-snatching crimes in Ameenpur Municipality area. Police seized 10 tolas of gold, 2.5 kg of silver, Rs.25,000 cash, US $20 and two bikes from them. Following the three incidents, police were keeping a strict watch on the movement of people moving suspiciously in the Ameenpur area for the last 15 days.

The accused were Amaraj Kumar Reddy alias Munnitham Amaraj Kumar alias Doll (24), a resident of Ramanthapur, and Tippanaboyina Sai Krishna alias Sai, a resident of Chandrayangutta. Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said the duo were friends for over 12 years. Since they were addicted to ganja and liquor, they looted houses and snatched chains to sustain their habits. Amaraj Kumar and Sai, who were accused in 40 such cases, were jailed earlier as well.