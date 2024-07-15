Sangareddy police seize gutkha, pan masala worth Rs.34.94 lakh

The worth of the seized gutkha and pan masala was put at Rs.34.94 lakh. During a regular vehicle check at Kamkole toll plaza on Sunday, the Munipally police led by ASI Yesaiah seized the gutkha from a DCM vehicle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 08:23 PM

Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh examines gutkha, pan masala seized at Munipally police station in Sangareddy on Monday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police seized a huge amount of banned gutkha and pan masala while being transported to Katedhan in Hyderabad from Bidar in Karnataka.

The worth of the seized gutkha and pan masala was put at Rs.34.94 lakh. During a regular vehicle check at Kamkole toll plaza on Sunday, the Munipally police led by ASI Yesaiah seized the gutkha from a DCM vehicle. The police nabbed driver Sheik Shabbir Ahmed (50) and the owner of the vehicle Tavaseef. The two were taking gutkha and pan masala of Arfat, a resident of Bidar, to Katedhan. Arfat was absconding.

SP Chennuri Rupesh appreciated the Munipally police for their work.