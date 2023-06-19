Mercury to drop in Hyderabad, rains likely by weekend

Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

A street venodr sells umberellas as mercury continues to soar, in Hyderabad on Monday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: In a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat wave, people in Hyderabad and districts of Telangana can expect the mercury to drop by a few degrees under the influence of thunderstorms and lightning, which are likely to remain active for the next 48 hours.

The seven-day weather forecast issued by IMD-Hyderabad on Monday suggests that from Tuesday, several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and surrounding regions, will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers. The IMD also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, which are very likely to occur in several districts.

Reports have indicated that in the next 72 hours, the ongoing heat wave will be steadily replaced by the South West Monsoon, which has already progressed into Rayalseeema and Karnataka. While the immediate onset of the monsoon could be weak, the rains are expected to gradually pick up by this weekend in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the strange combination of high temperatures and sporadic thundershowers, not only in Hyderabad but also across the districts, continued on Monday. There were reports of isolated to scattered rains in Gachibowli, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Bandalguda Jagir, Attapur, Rajendranagar and other places on Monday evening.

However, people in several parts of Hyderabad on Monday continued to struggle, as maximum daytime temperatures hovered between 41 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius. Areas in and around Bahadurpura recorded the highest maximum temperatures on Monday at 42.5 degrees Celsius followed by Saidabad, Kurmaguda and Kishanbagh which recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

In Secunderabad, areas near Monda Market, RP Road and Paradise recorded 39 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, while Rajendranagar recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius. The heat wave continued to remain active in districts too with Khammam recording a highest of 44.7 degrees Celsius while maximum temperatures in Peddapalli and Suryapet hovered at around 44.2 degrees Celsius while Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded a maximum of 43.8 degrees Celsius.