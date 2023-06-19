Mobile ice bath training facility to be launched in Hyderabad soon

With his mobile ice bath facility which will be functional in less than a month, Azgar aims to reach as many people as possible and give them a chance at recuperation

Shaik Azgar Sultan visited Thailand twice to finish both his foundation and advanced level courses and is today a certified Wim Hof trainer.

Hyderabad: The Iceman’s set of mind and body rejuvenation techniques are all set to foray into Hyderabad.

Developed by Wim Hof, also known as The Iceman, a Dutch athlete known for his ability to withstand extremely cold temperatures, these methods enable the practitioner to develop a command over their body using specific breathing techniques.

City-based fitness entrepreneur Shaik Azgar Sultan is gearing up to introduce the unique and frosty path to recovery with the launch of his mobile ice bath training facility. The way this works is simple. In a special man-sized tub, heaps of ice blocks are poured in. Under the experts’ guidance, the person on the mend sits inside that tub and practises these techniques, experiencing the frozen water.

A master in Muay Thai, martial arts, and kickboxing, Azgar was always passionate about fitness. He left his job as an IT professional to follow his dream to help others realise their fitness goals. “I am part of a fight club in Dubai and practice a lot of other fitness forms. This requires me to go through that recovery period and I soon understood that we do not have good methods of recovery here. That is when I discovered the Wim Hof method,” he said.

Azgar visited Thailand twice to finish both his foundation and advanced level courses and is today a certified Wim Hof trainer. He predominantly works with autistic children and senior citizens. “This method of recovery is very effective and I say that with personal experience. People often come out feeling fresh and rejuvenated after a session and it also helps with sleep deprivation and depression,” he added. With his mobile ice bath facility which will be functional in less than a month, he aims to reach as many people as possible and give them a chance at recuperation.

