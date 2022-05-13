Mesolithic rock art site discovered in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Hyderabad: A team of historians and archaeologists from the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) discovered an ancient rock art site dating back to the Mesolithic era on a small hillock near Kasipeta, a hamlet in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Estimated to be at least 10,000 years old, this rock art has paintings of four bisons, two human figures, and an animal resembling a horse was found by Vemuganti Muralikrishna, Bhadra Girish, Sriramoju Haragopal, Ahobilam Karunakar, Mohammad Nazir, Dr. Mandala Swami, Korivi Gopal, and Bhaskar along with landowner Syamsundar Reddy.

“The hillock is about 30 feet tall and we identified many red ochre colour paintings on the inner side. On the other hand, many paintings were erased as locals applied lime coating on them as part of worship. The human figure standing behind four bison was drawn using an X pattern. The other human figure painting is similar to the petroglyph of a man with a weapon at the Regonda site,” said Sriramoju Haragopal, convener of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

The team also found rare microliths downstream of the hillock. Further cairn circles and a menhir were also identified in the vicinity.

“The painting of a human figure with a weapon might be dating back to a historical period,” Haragopal adds, pointing out that Dr. Emani Shivanagireddy, noted archaeologist, appreciated the team for the new rock art site discovery.

