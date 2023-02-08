Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook

"View what criteria are met for hiding comments with the inline comment preview and criteria tag in the activity log of Moderation Assist," the company said.

San Francisco: Meta has introduced new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook, making it easier for them to view moderation statistics and manage conversations.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday from its ‘Meta for Creators’ account on Facebook.

Creators can also now view “moderation statistics”, like the number of comments hidden in the last 30 days, by seeing the insights in the “Moderation Assist’s Activity Log.”

Moreover, creators can now search comments by keywords including emojis, commenter names and date on their posts and “take bulk actions, such as liking or hiding, through Comments Manager in Professional Dashboard,” the company said.

