Meta resolves automatic Facebook friend request bug

Meta fixed the Facebook technical glitch that sent automatic friend requests, and it apologised for the inconvenience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Unknowingly, did anyone accept the friend request that you did not send or get friend requests from strangers? Well, you need not worry; your Facebook did not get hacked. Yes, it is a Facebook technical glitch. Meta fixed the Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests, and it apologised for the inconvenience. A Meta spokesperson said, “We resolved an issue with a recent software version that led to some Facebook friend requests being sent automatically.” We apologise for any trouble this may have caused, and we have put a stop to this.”

Several users reported the problem on social media platforms. According to reports, the flaw was caused by a recent upgrade to the Facebook program, which automatically sent friend requests when a user visited a profile.

This follows after Facebook announced the increase of ads on its Reels monetisation program, which would compensate creators on Facebook based on the performance of their Reels rather than ad profits.

Meanwhile, Meta intends to test a performance-based reward model for Facebook’s ‘in-stream’ advertisements with a small group of creators.