CM Revanth Reddy requests New Development Bank for support to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II

Revanth Reddy also sought support for construction of hospitals, establishing training institutes to provide training and technical skills, housing projects and waste treatment plants being taken up by Telangana government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met NDB Director General DJ Pandian at Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested support from the New Development Bank (NDB) for Phase II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. He also sought support for construction of hospitals, establishing training institutes to provide training and technical skills, housing projects and waste treatment plants being taken up by the State government.

NDB Director General DJ Pandian met the Chief Minister at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the State government had prepared plans to take up the River Musi rejuvenation project by developing the Musi Riverfront area on par with international standards. The government would also give priority to the conservation of the environment and pollution-free ambience without distributing the natural resources in the execution of the River Musi front development project, he said.

Responding positively to the State government’s appeal, Pandian said the NDB would contribute to the development of the State, according to an official statement.