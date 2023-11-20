| Two Held For Cricket Betting In Hyderabad

Two held for cricket betting in Hyderabad

The arrested person is Yashwanth (34) from Champapet and K.Praveen Kumar (38) from Kothapet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South) team along with IS Sadan police nabbed two online cricket betting organisers and seized cash of Rs.79,000, mobile phones and other material on Monday.

The arrested person is Yashwanth (34) from Champapet and K. Praveen Kumar (38) from Kothapet.

Prasad, the main bookie is absconding.

Police said the trio used online cricket betting apps to organise betting by inviting known punters from IS Sadan, Champapet and surrounding areas.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed them and handed over to the IS Sadan police for further action.