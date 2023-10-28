Woman brutally murdered in Saidabad

Swapna (21), a native of Mahbubnagar district, was staying in a rented portion on the second floor of a building at NTR Colony, Champapet under I S Sadan police station area for the last few years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 21 year-old woman was murdered by unidentified persons at I S Sadan in Saidabad on Saturday afternoon.

Swapna (21), a native of Mahbubnagar district, was staying in a rented portion on the second floor of a building at NTR Colony, Champapet under I S Sadan police station area for the last few years.

According to the police, some people had come to meet Swapna at her house in the morning and in the afternoon, the locals heard a loud noise from the building and rushed outside to find a man had jumped from the building and was lying injured on the ground.

The man, identified as Raju, was shifted to hospital and when the house owner checked the room of Swapna, they found her lying dead in a pool of blood.

On information the police reached the spot and began an investigation. The police are verifying the footage of the surveillance cameras, the call detail record of the phone Swapna and social media accounts.

Senior police officials visited the scene of crime and started an investigation.