Married woman’s alleged murderer pushed from building by her lover in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly murdered his wife over an extramarital affair was later pushed from the building by her lover at IS Sadan in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Swapna (21), a native of Mahabubnagar district was staying at a rented house on the second floor of a building at NTR Colony, Champapet under IS Sadan police station, for last one year. She got into friendship with a man Prem Kumar, who runs a tea stall and both of them got married a month ago.

For a couple of weeks, Prem suspected his wife was into an extra marital affair. On Saturday morning, pretending to leave for work, he returned home to find his wife with a man Suresh.

“Angered over it, Prem attacked his wife with a knife and slit her throat. Later, a fight ensued between Suresh and Prem during which the former pushed Prem from the second floor of the building leading to severe head injury,” said IS Sadan Inspector, S Mallesh.

The house owner who noticed Prem lying on the ground rushed him to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

The body of the woman was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered and investigation going on. Three teams were formed to trace Suresh who went absconding after the incident.