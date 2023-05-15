MG Motors announces a price hike on selected models

The new price varies between Rs 20,000 to Rs 61,000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: MG Motors has changed the price tags by increasing the price of selected models this month. The models include Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster. The new price varies between Rs 20,000 to Rs 61,000.

MG Astor

MG Motor has increased the price of the MG Astor from Rs 20,000 to Rs 41,800. The Style MT model is now priced at Rs 10.82 lakh, a Rs 23,800 increase. The Savvy CVT model, price increased by Rs 20,000 and is now available at a starting price of Rs 17 lakh.

Furthermore, the MG Astor Smart CVT model has experienced a huge price hike of Rs 41,800, raising its price to Rs 15.50 lakh. The Smart Turbo AT model has Rs 32,000 price hike, with a starting price of Rs 17.11 lakh. The Sharp Turbo AT has a Rs 36,000 price hike, with a starting price of Rs 18.06 lakh. The Savvy Turbo AT Red model is now priced at 18.69 lakh, a Rs 26,000 increase.

MG Gloster

Prices for 2-wheel drive (2WD) models have risen by Rs 60,000, while prices for 4-wheel drive (4WD) variants have remained steady. The Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD model is now the entry-level Gloster and costs Rs 38.08 lakh. The Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD and Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD are currently priced at Rs 39.60 lakh. The top-end option, the Gloster Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD, is still available at the previous price of Rs 42.38 lakh.

MG Hector

Based on demand, the MG Hector price has been increased by Rs 61,000. The base-spec Style 1.5 turbo-petrol MT model has witnessed a Rs 27,000 price increase and is now available at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh. The diesel models of the Hector and Hector Plus have also received a Rs 61,000 price rise. As a result, the top-spec Hector model will now start at Rs. 22.12 lakh. MG Motor has also relaunched the Shine series, which has three variants: a petrol MT priced at Rs 16,34 lakh, a petrol CVT priced at Rs 17,54 million, and a diesel MT priced at Rs 18,59 lakh.

Also Read Indian automakers face heat amid global constraints, hike prices