MGM Hospital in Warangal gets state-of-the-art facilities, provides quality services

Once a neglected hospice, the MGM hospital has a major transformation since 2014, and stands as one of the largest healthcare providers in Telangana

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Dialysis patients at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

Warangal: Even as another Rs 1,200 crore multispecialty hospital to improve healthcare facilities in the district is coming up fast, MGM Hospital, so far the biggest government hospital in North Telangana, is continuing to provide quality services to the public with the State government giving its infrastructure a major boost.

Once a neglected hospice, the MGM hospital has a major transformation since 2014, and stands as one of the largest healthcare providers in Telangana. With a daily outpatient figure of around 3,000, this 1,500-bedded hospital boasts a comprehensive range of health specialties under one roof. It is also providing superspecialty services through the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) hospital, which is attached to the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

Hospital superintendent Dr. V Chandrashekhar said the hospital’s average outpatient count has surged from 5.75 lakh in 2014 to an impressive 11.50 lakh in 2022-23. This surge in patients has been accompanied by a significant increase in the number of in-patients, showcasing the hospital’s expanding reach and enhanced healthcare services.

While an open heart surgery on a patient was successfully performed at the PMSSY hospital last year, another 57 such surgeries were performed at the same hospital so far. Meanwhile, the MGM hospital authorities renovated the ‘Kasturba Sevagram’ (shelter) for the relatives of admitted patients in 2016, and established a Radiotherapy unit for cancer patients in addition to the introduction of digital radiotherapy.

Apart from setting up the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), the hospital has appointed 147 medical staff in gynaecology and paediatric departments of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH). Notable infrastructure developments include the installation of a fully automatic mechanised laundry machine, the completion of MCH and Senior Residents (SR) doctors buildings, and the inauguration of a dialysis centre and palliative care centre.

Dr. V Chandrashekhar said the hospital recruited doctors specialised in neurosurgery, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, and urology to further augment its superspecialty departments. These remarkable efforts have garnered recognition, with the SNCU unit winning the State’s first prize for best services in 2019. Embracing modern technology, MGM Hospital now carries out procedures such as cardiac angiograms and Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) stent surgeries. The hospital also implemented telemedicine services, ensuring emergency treatments during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the MGM Hospital in Warangal added a new mucormycosis unit with a capacity of 50 beds. The hospital also acquired a new microscope and endoscope machine worth Rs 1 crore and a 1000 LPM oxygen plant worth Rs 1.3 crore. In addition, another LPM oxygen plant worth Rs 1 crore was set up by TATA under CSR, according to Dr Chandrashekhar.

Meanwhile, the State government is constructing another 2,100-bed multi superspeciality hospital with 36 departments on the Old Central Prison premises in Warangal. The Rs 1,200 crore hospital is scheduled to be completed by January 2024.