National Water Awards: Telangana’s Jagannadhapuram adjudged Best Village Panchayat in India

Adilabad district in Telangana is ranked third in the Best Districts category in National Water Awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Photo: https://www.mygov.in/task/national-water-awards/

Hyderabad: Telangana continues its good show in securing national awards. In the 4th National Water Awards, Jagannadhapuram Panchayat from Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been adjudged as the Best Village Panchayat in the country. Similarly, Adilabad district is ranked third in the Best Districts category.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD &GR) under Ministry of Jal Shakti announced a total of 41 winners, including joint winners, for the 4th National Water Awards, 2022, covering 11 categories.

Each award winner will be conferred with a citation and a trophy as well as cash prizes in certain categories. The Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will confer the 4th National Water Awards on June 17 at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

As part of the ongoing nationwide drive to realize the union Government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’ or ‘Water Prosperous India’, the National Water Awards focus on encouraging the good work and efforts made by various individuals and organizations.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti launched a comprehensive campaign to spread awareness about water management and water conservation on a national level. The idea was to encourage various stakeholders towards adopting a holistic approach towards water resources management in the country, it was considered necessary to set up an integrated National Water Award.

In the year 2022, 4th National Water Awards were launched on July 30. A total of 868 applications were received by October 31. The applications were shortlisted by the Central Water Commission and Central Ground Water Board.

Also Read Telangana outshines other States in public grievance redressal