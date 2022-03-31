MGMH Superintendent transferred, Dr V Chandrashekar is FAC Superintendent

Thu - 31 March 22

File Photo

Warangal: Taking a serious note of the rat biting incident that happened at the MGM Hospital here on Thursday, the Health Minister has issued the orders transferring hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao, according to a press release.

The government has also suspended two doctors apart from transferring the MGM superintendent for negligence in duties. Orders were also issued handing over the full additional charge to former Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar.

Minister Harish Rao has made it clear that the government does not spare anyone who endangers the lives of the patients due to their negligence in discharging the duties.

He has taken the action based on a report submitted by the Warangal District Additional Collector Srivatsava who inspected the RICU at the MGM Hospital and enquired the matter with the kin of the patient, and other patients at the hospital.

