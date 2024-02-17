| Mib Secretary Holds Meet With Heads Of All Media Units Of Telangana

Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju highlighted the importance of working in synergy of all media units to achieve wide dissemination and effective percolation of Government Communication

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), Sanjay Jaju on Saturday particiapted in a review meeting with the Heads of all media units of Telangana including PIB, CBC, DPD, DD, AIR and CBFC in Hyderabad in Saturday.

He highlighted the importance of working in synergy of all media units to achieve wide dissemination and effective percolation of Government Communication.

Jaju directed the media units to enhance awareness among people regarding the various welfare schemes brought out by the Government.

Sanjay Jaju in his first visit to Telangana state after he took charge as the Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting visited the offices of various media units situated in CGO towers and that of Doordarshan.

Sanjay Jaju also participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban)-2nd Phase at Gokulnagar, Bazarghat Nampally division. He unveiled the IEC materials of Ministry of I&B, showcasing information about various Central government schemes.