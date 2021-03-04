Michael Vaughan hits out at Virat Kohli’s remarks on pitch

On the other hand, Indian cricketers, including the likes of captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, said there is nothing wrong with the wicket

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:40 pm

Hyderabad: The debate over the nature of pitches in the Indian sub-continent in the ongoing Test series against England continue to rage as none from both sides ready to let the matter go. While former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has been critical about the turning tracks on Indian soil, the England cricketers never complained of the wickets officially.

On the other hand, Indian cricketers, including the likes of captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, said there is nothing wrong with the wicket and they are allowed have home advantage like England, Australia or South Africa do. With so much debate going on around it, captain Kohli took a dig at the pitch critics saying that they never cribbed about the nature of the pitch when the matches in South Africa and New Zealand were over in three days.

However, Vaughan took to twitter, saying that India do crib about it. “Pretty sure the Groundsman was sacked after the 1st Test because the pitch was too flat!!!!! Isn’t that cribbing about a pitch?? #JustAsking?.” Vaughan recently put up a photo batting in the middle of dug-up soil, taking a jibe at the Indian pitches.