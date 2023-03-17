Microsoft launches 365 Copilot

The company launched Microsoft 365 Copilot which will work in tandem with tools like Word, PowerPoint, and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: After incorporating ChatGPT with Bing, Microsoft is now integrating AI across all its other products. The company launched Microsoft 365 Copilot which will work in tandem with tools like Word, PowerPoint, and others.

It will work as the users’ copilot in all the tasks that they will do using Microsoft software. Speaking of the launch, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said, “Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth.”

He said that the copilot will give people more agency and make technology more accessible. The company claims that the Microsoft 365 Copilot will combine the “power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet”.

The copilot will be available in applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and others. One can seamlessly integrate information from documents, presentations, emails, calendars, notes, and contacts as well.

Interestingly, the tool can also summarise chats and create plans from project files. It will also help save time in writing, editing, and creating data visuals.