Microsoft rejigs top Xbox team as it sets eyes on AI and gaming

Earlier this month, top Microsoft leaders Satya Nadella and Brad Smith welcomed the closing of $68.7 billion transaction to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

By IANS Published Date - 10:02 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

San Francisco: Microsoft on Thursday made some key changes in the top echelons of its gaming vertical Xbox, promoting Sarah Bond as Xbox president, as the tech giant completed the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Bond will bring together Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in an internal memo to employees seen by The Verge. Matt Booty will now be the president of game content and studios, including overseeing Bethesda and ZeniMax studios.

‘Dave McCarthy will lead all of these efforts for our business as Chief Operations Officer, Microsoft Gaming,” Spencer wrote.

The UK’s anti-trust watchdog finally cleared the restructured deal for Microsoft to buy Blizzard, after it concluded that the new deal would preserve competitive prices and better services. Spencer wrote in the memo that Microsoft Gaming is on a multi-year journey to reach players where they are and on the devices they choose to play.

We have thirteen $1 billion+ franchises in our portfolio and we just set new records for engagement in Game Pass. As our business continues to grow, it’s important that we structure ourselves to sustain that momentum with effective clarity and accountability across Gaming,â€ he noted. ZeniMax will continue to operate as a limited integration entity led by Jamie Leder, President and CEO, reporting to Booty.

All ZeniMax development studios and ZeniMax Central Services teams will continue reporting to Leder. On the marketing side, chief marketing officer Chris Capossela is stepping down after 32 years at Microsoft.