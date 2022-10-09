Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:24 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city celebrated ‘Milad-un-Nabi‘- the birthday of Prophet Mohammed on Sunday.

On the occasion, blood donation camps, food camps, fruit distribution at hospitals, orphanages and old age homes were organized on a larger scale. Religious gatherings were organized at several places in the city.

A public meeting was organized at Numaish ground Nampally by the Tameer-e-Millat which was attended by several thousand people. A religious meeting was also held at Khilwat ground near Charminar. Religious discourses were organized at all important mosques by the mosque committee where in the religious scholars gave a discourse about the life of Prophet Mohammed and his teachings.

The biggest blood donation camp was organized at the Asafia library (State Central Library) at Afzalgunj by Imam and khateeb of the Shahi Masjid at Public Gardens, Ahsan bin Mohammed Al Hamoumi. Around 600 people donated blood at the camp. Blood donation camps were also organized at Charminar and Mallepally by different organizations.

Several religious and social organizations donated fruits and milk among patients at Government Modern Maternity Hospital Petlaburj, Osmania General Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital and other hospitals in the city.

The highlight of the day was the procession taken out by Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) in the old city. Tributary processions from different areas of old city and Rajendranagar, Pahadishareef, Mailardevpally and Balapur joined the main procession at Charminar. Dressed in traditional attire several thousand people participated in the procession and enroute biscuits, chocolates, snacks and other confectionery were distributed to children. Food camps were also organized serving biryani, khorma, bagara khana and sweets.

To ensure security, the police deployed adequate security personnel including Rapid Action Force and Quick Response Teams with the senior police officials monitoring the processions.

Small processions were taken out in different areas of the city including Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Chandanagar, Sanathnagar and L.B Nagar.