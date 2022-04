Mild tension at ABVP protest in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:26 AM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Minister’s Quarters at Banjara Hills when Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad activists took out a protest on Wednesday morning.

A handful of ABVP activists tried to barge into the Minister’s Quarters demanding the State government reimburse the fees and scholarships to students allegedly pending for sometime.

The police who were guarding the complex prevented them and took them into custody.

All of them were shifted to Banjara Hills police station.