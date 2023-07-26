Millet Marvels launches India’s first millet kitchen at Hyderabad airport

| Millet Marvels Launches Indias First Millet Kitchen At Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport welcomed the opening of the country’s first-ever Millet Kitchen on Wednesday.

The brainchild of Dr. Bharath Reddy, a Cardiologist, actor, and wellness expert, Millet Marvels aims to revolutionise airport dining by offering a diverse and wholesome millet-based menu.

Millet Marvels’ Millet Kitchen brings a refreshing change to the traditional airport dining experience, putting health and taste at the forefront.

Travelers passing through RGIA will now have the opportunity to savor a delectable range of millet-based dishes, featuring the unique “Millet of the Day” concept.

This means that each day, the kitchen will spotlight a particular millet dish, specially curated to tantalize the taste buds of passengers.

The menu at Millet Marvels boasts an extensive array of millet-infused delights, creatively crafted by chefs to appeal to various tastes.