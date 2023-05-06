Minister Puvvada Ajay tells officials to complete paddy procurement by July first week

The minister expressed displeasure over the laxity of officials regarding paddy procurement and transportation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated a Basti Dawakhana and Yoga Centre in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed officials to complete Yasangi paddy procurement in Khammam district by the first week of July.

The minister expressed displeasure over the laxity of officials regarding paddy procurement and transportation. He questioned the officials why they were delaying procurement of paddy that was brought to the procurement centres by farmers. Ajay Kumar conducted a review on paddy procurement with officers of various departments, rice millers and transport contractors here on Saturday. He told officials to take steps to ensure that farmers would not face difficulty in paddy procurement and transportation.

About three lakh metric tonnes of paddy was cultivated across the district. It was expected that about two lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be brought to procurement centres. But only 30, 000 metric tonnes have been procured in the district so far, the minister said, seeking an explanation.

The officials said grain procurement was going on in the entire district, but due to untimely rains in some places, there were certain problems. Lorry Owners Association representatives said there was a delay at the Food Corporation of India warehouses.

Due to lack of storage capacity at the godowns, there was a delay in adjusting the produce. The minister told officials to make alternative arrangements and suggested utilising the 20,000 metric ton capacity warehouse at Jinkala thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district, after which he spoke to the FCI General Manager on phone and asked for permission to store paddy in the warehouse.

A WhatsApp group with all those participating in the process of paddy procurement has to be created to coordinate the work, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar inaugurated a Basti Dawakhana and Yoga Centre built with an expenditure of 27.50 lakh in the 34th municipal division in the city. He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.1.17 crore to 117 beneficiaries.

Also Read Puvvada Ajay Kumar exhorts women to grow economically