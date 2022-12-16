Minister congratulates judge for giving birth to child at govt hospital in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hanamkonda: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar have congratulated Armoor Junior Civil Judge Racharla Shalini who gave birth to a baby girl at the Hanamkonda Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) a couple days ago. Both of them visited the hospital here on Friday and handed over a ‘KCR kit’ to the judicial officer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that with the creation of the Telangana State the medical facilities under the government sector in the State witnessed a rapid development. “Being a judge, Shalini gave birth in a government hospital sending a good message to the people,” Rao said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is keen on strengthening the government hospitals. Due to this, the government hospitals are providing good treatment for the patients. People who cannot afford going to corporate hospitals are now coming to the government hospitals,” he said, adding that many civil servants and other top officials are also preferring the government hospitals for treatment, particularly for the deliveries. “Normal deliveries are mostly done in government hospitals, while the private hospitals are performing the C-sections. 80 to 90 percent of normal deliveries are done in government hospitals, while 60 to 70 percent of normal deliveries are done in private hospitals,” Rao said.

District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, Minister’s wife and Errabelli Charitable Trust Chairperson Usha Dayakar Rao, Hospital Superintendent and others were present.