Minister Errabelli inaugurates CPR training programme in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Warangal: With the State government’s decision to train the people in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in large numbers to save precious lives, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched the training programme at the collectorate at Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said four medical officials from Warangal district had already been given master training on CPR in Hyderabad, and they would in turn train 60 people per day.

“In the first phase, medical officers, supervisors, ANMs and ASHA workers will be given the CPR training,” he said, adding that other staff of the medical and health department would be given CPR training in the next phases. He also urged the people to dial 108 to get to the CPR trained people and save the lives of people suffering a heart attack.

MLC B Saraiah, Wardhannapet MLA A Ramesh, Mayor G Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, District Collector P Pravinya, police commissioner AV Ranganath and others were present.

