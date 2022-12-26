Minister Dayakar Rao inaugurates tailoring classes for women in Jangaon

For the first time in the state, we are starting a women's tailoring scheme in Palakurthi. A total of 3,000 women will be given a three-month training, he said.
Jangaon: The State government is striving for women empowerment through various initiatives, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao after inaugurating the training for the women in tailoring at Palakurthi here on Monday. “For the first time in the state, we are starting a women’s tailoring scheme in Palakurthi. A total of 3,000 women will be given a three-month training,” he said.
Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi are providing this training. “There is a need for 10,000 tailors at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal in Warangal district. A mini textile park is also coming up in Kodakandla near here. The trained women tailors will get jobs,” he said, adding that they would start a new batch after three months.
“I want that the age limit and educational qualification would be removed for the next batch. We are spending a total of Rs five crore on training ,” the Minister said. “We will implement it across the state in a phased manner,” he added. PR and RD secretary Sandeep K Sultania, District Collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah and others attended the programme.