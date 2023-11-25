Minister Harish Rao urges people to show their might against BJP, Congress

Published Date - 05:05 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Mahabubabad: Alleging that the Congress and BJP are ‘invading’ Telangana, Minister Harish Rao, who conducted a roadshow in support of BRS MLA candidate Bantoh Shankar Naik, has appealed to the people to show the strength of Mahabubabad people to the BJP and Congress candidates who are contesting against BRS candidate and MLA Banoth Shankar in the elections.

Addressing the people at a roadshow conducted as part of the election campaign here on Saturday, Rao emphasised the stark contrast between the massive gatherings at BRS meetings and the notably sparse attendance at BJP and Congress gatherings during the ongoing election campaign in the state.

Highlighting the developmental strides under BRS leadership, Rao asked whether Manukota (Mahabubabad) would have seen infrastructure advancements without BRS’s rule under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He questioned the commitment of the Congress leaders over the implementation of the promises compared to BRS’s accomplishments in Mahabubabad, particularly in education and infrastructure.

He reminded the speedy execution of pending irrigation projects, and farm loan waivers and praised the efforts to empower farmers through schemes like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ besides providing 24-hour power supply.

Promising further focus on housing to the poor and the recognition of assigned lands, Harish Rao acknowledged Shankar Naik’s efforts for Mahabubabad’s progress, vowing to implement tribal welfare initiatives as a priority in the coming term.