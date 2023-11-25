One dead, 10 injured after bus overturns in Nalgonda

Saturday, Nov 25, 2023
The accident occured when they were en-route to Hyderabad after attending a wedding in Vinukonda of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11:52 AM, Sat - 25 November 23
Hyderabad: One woman died and 10 injured when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned at Chintapalli in Nalgonda on Saturday.

Police reached the spot after learning about the incident and carried out rescue operations.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The accident occured when they were en route to Hyderabad after attending a wedding in Vinukonda of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

