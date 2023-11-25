One dead, 10 injured after bus overturns in Nalgonda

The accident occured when they were en-route to Hyderabad after attending a wedding in Vinukonda of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:52 AM, Sat - 25 November 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: One woman died and 10 injured when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned at Chintapalli in Nalgonda on Saturday.

Police reached the spot after learning about the incident and carried out rescue operations.

