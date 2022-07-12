Minister Indrakaran Reddy reviews flood situation in Nirmal

Minister Indrakaran Reddy visits Sri Ram Sagar project at Pochampahad village in Nizamabad district on Tuesday.

Nirmal: Minister Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the situation of floods in Nirmal district. He convened a review meeting with the district authorities in Nirmal on Tuesday.

As per instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Indrakaran toured the flood-affected areas and alerted officials concerned in tackling the situations arisen due to incessant rains. He found out inflows of Kaddam Narayan Reddy and Swarna projects by speaking to authorities of the Irrigation department over the phone.

During the review meeting, the minister asked the officials to be vigilant and to work in tandem to reduce adverse impact on the public caused by the rains. He told the public representatives to stay in headquarters and to be accessible to the citizens. He wanted them to extend their cooperation to officials concerned in mitigating damage by the rains.

Visits SRSP in Nizamabad

Indrakaran Reddy along with Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui later visited Sri Ram Sagar project at Pochampahad village in nieghbnoring Nizamabad district and made enquiries into inflows and outflows of the project. He advised the public not to panic. He told the officials of the irrigation department to lift flood gates and alert the public if floods were increased.

On Monday evening, Chandrashekhar Rao phoned Indrakaran Reddy and told him to be alert in the wake of incessant rains and flooding streams. He asked him and public representatives to be accessible to the people by cancelling their official tours. He suggested that he monitor the situation of floods and release surplus water from irrigation projects.