Minister Indrakaran Reddy’s birthday celebrated in Nirmal

The Minister planted saplings to mark his birthday by drawing inspiration from Green India Challenge.
Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy planted saplings to mark his birthday by drawing inspiration from Green India Challenge proponent and Rajya sabha member J Santosh Kumar in his camp office here on Thursday.
Reddy said the initiative would be beneficial to the environment in many ways and congratulated Santosh Kumar for passionately promoting the initiative.
The Minister later inaugurated a blood donation camp organised as part of the celebrations in Nirmal. He also presented prizes to winners of a sports meet of police officials held on the premises of Government Degree College in Nirmal district centre.