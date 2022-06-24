Minister Malla Reddy hands over SCCL land pattas to beneficiaries

Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Mancherial: Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy said that previous governments exploited coal miners, but never did a good deed for the miners. He along with government whip Balka Suman handed over documents of ownership to 408 beneficiaries of lands belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Kyathanpalli municipality under 3rd phase and participated in a slew of programmes on Friday.

Malla Reddy credited Suman with bringing a special government order 76 meant for regularizing lands of coal miners by convincing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that the union government was ignoring Telangana state, but the state government was implementing a slew of innovative welfare schemes and setting an example to other states in the country.

The minister took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Modi did not resolve the acute drinking water crisis being faced by women of Gujarat. Modi did not address the crisis even as the women represented him. Whereas, K Chandrashekhar Rao stood as an engineer and conceived Mission Bhageeratha scheme to quench the thirst of the people of the newly created state.

Malla Reddy lashed out at the leaders of Opposition parties. He said that the leaders of both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party were indulging in false propaganda against Rao. He stated that people of Telangana would teach a lesson to the leaders soon. He added that Telangana, under leadership of Rao, stood at the top in implementing various schemes and developing the State in many aspects.

He later inaugurated an urban health centre at Angadi Bazar in Mandamarri, created at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. He inaugurated a computirised outlet of embroidery set by a woman with the help of Telangana Dalit Bandhu, a building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, and a building of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in this coal belt town and a primary health centre at Ponnaram village in Mandamarri mandal.

Suman said that efforts were on to convert Mandamarri municipality into a model civic body. He stated that grants Rs 160 crore were being spent to develop the town in many facets. He informed that vacant residential quarters would be given to the homeless poor. He regretted that no public representative strove hard for developing the town in the past.

The government whip further said all eligible would get white ration cards and social security pensions soon. He said that TPPC working president A Revanth Reddy was an agent of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that the BJP-led union government did not grant a single rupee to Telangana. He requested the public to extend their support to the government which strives hard for the welfare of the people.

MLC Dande Vittal, District Libraries Corporation Chairman Renikuntla Praveen, Collector Bharathi Hollikeri, Mandamarri ZPTC member Velpula Ravi were present.