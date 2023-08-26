Minister Niranjan Reddy lauds reach of Rythubadi Telugu YouTube channel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture, S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday emphasised the need for Uberization of agriculture to make farm services and necessary machines available on demand for the farmers.

Lauding the reach of Rythubadi Telugu YouTube channel, which celebrated the rare feat of achieving one million subscribers at Ravindra Bharati, he said the farm mechanization had to be given the desired fillip and the government was working in the direction in a campaign mode.

He appealed to the agriculture scientists and enthusiasts to strive for providing farmers with machines that benefit the farm operations in a big way. The Minister pointed out that the Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries with land holdings of above 10 acres were only 1.22 per cent. A section of media has been presenting this aspect of the programme in a negative manner and it was not desired in the interest of the farming community.

BJP has put in its manifesto that on coming to power, it would link the employment guarantee scheme to agriculture, but it has ignored it despite being in power for close to ten years.

Heaping praise on Rajender Reddy who was instrumental for the success of Rythubadi YouTube channel, he said he was doing what a university should do. He wished that the channel would be more popular.

Chairman of the State Legislative Council Gutta Sukhender Reddy, former Commissioner of Information Department, senior journalist Katta Shekhar Reddy and Chairman of State Cooperative union Rajavaraprasad Rao were among those who took part .

