| Chandalika Expressions Of Love And Divinity Through Kuchipudi

Chandalika — Expressions of Love and Divinity Through Kuchipudi

SICA, Hyderabad, organized Chandalika dance performance at Ravindra Bharati as part of its annual dance festival celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), Hyderabad, organized Chandalika dance performance at Ravindra Bharati as part of its annual dance festival celebrations. This dance form was presented by the Kranti Kuchipudi Natyalaya from Hyderabad.

Drawing from the metaphorical sources written by Sri Rabindranath Tagore in Bengali, the play was written by Dr. Boi Bhimanna in Telugu. The title character of Chandalika was exquisitely performed by Kranti Narayan and Mali character by Kedarnath.

The audience was mesmerized and enjoyed the scintillating performance. Mahidhara Sitaram conducted the program as a commentator and following the performance, SICA executive members felicitated the artistes.