Telangana: Niranjan Reddy justifies suspension of Jupally, Ponguleti

Party leadership gave ample time to both of them to stop anti-party activities but they continued and the party leadership was left with no choice but to suspend them, said Niranjan Reddy

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

File Photo: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Justifying the suspension of former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy for their anti-party activities, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the party would not tolerate indiscipline and would act tough against those who break the rules.

Krishna Rao had resigned from the Congress to join the BRS (then TRS) in 2011 and was elected from Kollapur in 2014 on a BRS ticket. Srinivas Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam on a YSR Congress Party ticket in 2014 and later switched loyalties to the BRS.

Addressing a press conference along with MP P Ramulu, MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy and MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Niranjan Reddy said though both the leaders were given undue importance in the party, they started indulging in anti-party activities for their personal gains.

Krishna Rao, who joined the party very late, was made minister, but still he started getting involved in anti-party activities, he said. “He is more interested in his development than the welfare of the people,” he alleged.

Niranjan Reddy claimed that the party leadership gave ample time to both o`f them to stop anti-party activities but they continued and the party leadership was left with no choice but to suspend them.

