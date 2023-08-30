Telangana, Iowa to collaborate in agri, allied sectors

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who is currently on a visit to the United States, met with Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg on his first day in the capital city of Des Moines.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 AM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana and Iowa State of the USA have agreed in-principle for mutual collaboration in agriculture and allied sectors to boost agriculture, poultry and meat production.

He also held meetings with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and officials at Iowa State University.

On the occasion, Niranjan Reddy highlighted the remarkable progress achieved in Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership over the last nine years. He drew parallels between Iowa and Telangana, both excelling in food grain, poultry and meat production, paving the way for potential future collaborations. He explained Telangana’s transformation of local farmers, making them financially stronger through innovative government initiatives.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg appreciated Telangana’s agricultural advancements, especially its substantial boost in food grain production, and envisioned mutually beneficial achievements through collaboration between Iowa and Telangana in agriculture and allied sectors.

Later, Niranjan Reddy met Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and showcased Telangana’s agricultural progress and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s visionary leadership. Responding to it, Secretary Mike Naig expressed his intention to visit Telangana soon to witness its progress firsthand. He sought insights into Telangana’s agricultural development measures.

At Iowa State University, Minister Niranjan Reddy discussed potential student and faculty exchange programmes and research collaborations between Iowa State University and Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University in Telangana.